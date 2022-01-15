Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.85. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $119.89. 174,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,274. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

