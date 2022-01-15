Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.85. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $119.89. 174,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,274. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.