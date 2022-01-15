Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will report $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TROX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 837,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.