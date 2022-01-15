Truist Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Equities research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.29.

FIVE opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.14. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

