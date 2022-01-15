Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,036 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 150.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.00 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

