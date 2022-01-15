Truist Financial Corp Buys 930 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

