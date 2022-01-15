Truist Financial Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.