Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,688 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.