Truist Financial Corp Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $90.05 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $90.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

