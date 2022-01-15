Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

Shares of DG opened at $217.08 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average of $223.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

