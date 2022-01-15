Truist Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.34 and its 200-day moving average is $628.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.