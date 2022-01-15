Truist Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPLD. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after buying an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

