Truist Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.98 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 265.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 485,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

