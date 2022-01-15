Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

