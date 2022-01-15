Truist Securities Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $21.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 153,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

