Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

