Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TGVSF stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

