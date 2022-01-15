Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.19. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 114,390 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

