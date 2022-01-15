Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 53.96 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £772.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

