TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $60,895.32 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 87.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $60,895.32 and approximately $113.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 91.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

