TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.