TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SMIF opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.08. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.47).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
