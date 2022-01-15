Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 3.51% of Twist Bioscience worth $184,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,418. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

TWST opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

