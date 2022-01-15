Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

