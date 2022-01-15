U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.
About U.S. Century Bank
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
