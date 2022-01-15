U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

