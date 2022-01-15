UBS Group Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $61.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.