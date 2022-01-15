UBS Group Reiterates €16.30 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.52) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.25 ($16.19).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

