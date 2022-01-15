UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $63.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

NYSE:UDR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

