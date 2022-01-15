Umbrella Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.84 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $482,992.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

