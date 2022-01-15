Unifty 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.12 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $37.03 or 0.00085301 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $68.47 million and $6.12 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,229 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.