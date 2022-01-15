United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 5.8%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91. 140,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,118,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

