United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.96 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

