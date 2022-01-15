United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.14 on Friday. United Time Technology has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

