United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.14 on Friday. United Time Technology has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
About United Time Technology
