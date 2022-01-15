United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UUGRY stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several research firms have weighed in on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.