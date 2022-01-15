United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UUGRY stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
