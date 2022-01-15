Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.83.

U stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

