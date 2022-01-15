Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $120.62. Approximately 51,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,352,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.15.

Specifically, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

