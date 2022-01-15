Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.47 on Friday, hitting $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 384,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,526. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.95. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

