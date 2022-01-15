Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Universal Display by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $164.29. 384,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,526. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

