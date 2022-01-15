Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.61. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 341,313 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$352.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$305,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,872.57. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519,064.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,511.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

