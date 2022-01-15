USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $97.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

