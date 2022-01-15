VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.11. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 435,337 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
