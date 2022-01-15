VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.11. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 435,337 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

