Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLN opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

