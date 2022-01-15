Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

