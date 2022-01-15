Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.88

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 8266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.