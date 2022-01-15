Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after buying an additional 210,070 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,352,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,463,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,086,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $100,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period.

