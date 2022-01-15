Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%.
