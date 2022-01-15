Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 71,490 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

