Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

