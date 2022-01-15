Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.