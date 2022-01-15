Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 725,435 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,052,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

