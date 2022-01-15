Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.90 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

