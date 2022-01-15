Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,888 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Synaptics accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synaptics worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.88 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

